Person Killed, Police Hurt in Shootout in Plymouth

A person was shot and killed at an intersection in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth before a suspect police describe as a man with a violent history died in an exchange of gunfire with officers inside a nearby apartment building.

Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein told reporters early Saturday that some officers suffered minor injuries in the confrontation Friday night. He says it wasn't immediately known if the suspect killed himself or was killed by police.

Police say the events began just before 9:15 p.m. when 911 callers reported a person lying in the road at a busy intersection. Four minutes later, a 911 caller reported a gunman in the apartment complex. Goldstein says officers arrived and exchanged fire with the suspect.

Goldstein says the injured officers will be fine.

