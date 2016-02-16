Eat, Move, Sleep: Benefits of Fish

Fish can be an important part of any healthy diet. Yet many consumers aren't quite sure how to shop for it or, when they get it home, how to prepare it. April Graff, a registered dietitian with Hy Vee, says the best fish shouldn't smell "fishy." She also recommends looking for a label that designates the fish as "responsibly fished." Many consumers prepare fish with a breading or fried. April Graff suggests just putting it in pan with olive oil and garlic and sauteeing it to bring out natural flavors and preserve its nutritious value.