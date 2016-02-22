Eat, Move, Sleep: Shopping For Your Health and Your Community

With the trend to shop local and support local economies, that can be stretched to include grocery shopping. Holly Ellison, registered dietitian for Hy Vee in Mankato, says there are many advantages to shopping local in the produce section. Look for "locally grown" labels that indicate produce comes from local family farms. She also says locally grown produce tastes like it came from your very own garden. Buying local is environmentally friendly as well, when fruits and veggies don't have to be transported across the country, gas usage is kept to a minimum and resources aren't wasted. And the money you spend on local foods remains in your local economy and strengthens the economic base of the community.