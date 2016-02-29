KEYC - Eat, Move, Sleep: Tips for Eating in Moderation

Eat, Move, Sleep: Tips for Eating in Moderation

March is National Nutrition Month. Many believe following a nutritious diet means cutting out completely some foods

that we love. April Graf, registered dietitian with Hy Vee food stores, says cutting foods you crave out completely may be sabotaging

your diet. She says by taking small portions and savoring them, it will help alleviate cravings. She says to look at the item, smell it, take your time in eating

it!