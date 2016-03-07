Eat, Move, Sleep: Finding Healthy Choices in the Freezer Aisle

March marks National Frozen Foods month, a good time to explore new ways to use the healthy, convenient foods found in the freezer aisle of most grocery stores. Fruits and vegetables are key to any healthy diet, but research shows that most Americans are not getting enough fruits and vegetables in their daily diet. Frozen fruits and vegetables may help with that as they are budget friendly, convenient, and because no chemicals are added, are just as healthy as their fresh counterparts.
