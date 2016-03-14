Don't Pile On Or Peel Off When It Comes To Potatoes

Potatoes are a popular side dish for many meals. Hy Vee Dietitian April Graff says potatoes are fine but to be careful of what you are putting on them. By themselves, potatoes aren't a health threat. But piling on butter, sour cream and other accessories send it to the junk pile. Also, many of the nutrients in potatoes are found in the peeling. So April says to keep the peel on to maximize potatoes value. There are many varieties of potatoes to choose from, she says sweet potatoes are the best for you.