An "Egg"cellent Easter!

In the past, eggs have been branded as unhealthy, but with all of the latest research proving the health benefits of eggs, that bad reputation has flown the coop. Hy Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says eggs used to be believed to contain dietary cholesterol, but now we know it is saturated fat that affects cholesterol in our bodies, not the dietary cholesterol we eat. She also says eggs are a good option because they are budget-friendly, protein-packed, low in calories and supply many essential nutrients including vitamin A, iron, phosphorus, and zinc.

Holly says, while raw eggs will last three weeks in your refrigerator, hard-cooked eggs should be consumed within one week of cooking them to reduce the risk of food borne illness. She also notes eggs should not be kept at room temperature for more than two hours.