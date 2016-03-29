Local Program Helps Those With Eating Disorders

Eating disorders can come in many forms, the most common eating disorder is binge eating. If afflicts 3 and a half percent of women and two percent of men. Allyson Meyer is classified as a binge eater.

Allyson says, “My binging happens at night. I would eat when my son went to bed, it was my way of relaxing. I would eat chips, cookies. I would eat comfort foods to comfort myself.”

A binge eater is defined as someone who eats a larger amount than most in the same period of time, feels a lack of control, and then feeling disgusted and guilty afterward.

Connie Meyer,a licensed independent clinical social worker with Mankato Clinic, says, “It becomes a problem when it interferes with life. That you are not living life and your relationship with food takes over everything.”

Connie is one facilitator of the “Am I Hungry” program, a 10-week program focused on helping binge eaters take back control. The group meets twice a week, once for mindful eating strategies, and once for group therapy

Connie says, “That’s where we get more in depth with our relationship with food, look into how to change it, it’s the heart of what makes the program unique.”

Allyson is thankful she found the Am I Hungry program.

Allyson says, “It’s life changing. It really is. It was hard to do. It was hard to say I have an eating disorder, it was embarrassing sort of, but once you get past that, you discover life without depending on food.”

25 people went through the program last year. The next one starts in September.