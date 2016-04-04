Make Half Your Grains, Whole Grains!

For a balanced diet, you want to have at least three servings of whole grains a day. But what are whole grains? Laura Schmidt, registered dietitian at Hy Vee in New Ulm, says whole grains means that when it is milled, the "whole" seed is used rather than just a part of the grain seed. Whole grains may help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer,, and diabetes. It can also help with digestive health as well as weight maintenance.

Products considered whole grain are whole wheat bread, brown rice, and oatmeal. "True" whole grain products will list the first ingredient as "whole grain" or "whole wheat."