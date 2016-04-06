Fire At Tink Larson Field In Waseca

A fire destroys part of a historic landmark in Waseca as flames engulf Tink Larson field Wednesday night.

Shortly after eight, firefighters responded to the scene and spent about an hour and a half battling flames.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but the grandstand is a complete loss.

“As I came out my door, I could see the flames rolling out from underneath the overhang, kind of on the northwest corner across from there, and it was spreading quite rapidly. I no more than got there, and our fire truck pulled up and we started putting water on everything right away. It was growing extremely fast, the building is over a hundred plus years old,” said Gary Conrath, Waseca Fire Chief.



The fire department says the fire marshal will investigate Thursday morning.

--KEYC News 12