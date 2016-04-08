Biking Season is Here!

One way to get moving this spring and summer, a bike!

Brandon Knudsvig, Assistant Store Leader at Scheels, says, “The thing I like about biking is I’m able to get out and see a bunch of areas around Mankato. For me it’s convenient exercise. Get out and have fun!”

But before you hit the road on two wheels, make sure you are on the right bike for you and to prevent injury have hydration and a helmet.

Brandon says, “You want to look at your goals for the next few years. People come in with a specific event in mind, but think about it long term, what else will you use it for maybe riding with family or with friends.”

With any exercise, Brandon says having others around to participate with you or even keep you accountable is helpful. Mankato has a growing biking community and that has sparked a new ride on Thursday nights that is free and open to everyone.

Brandon says, “There's a whole stigma. I've tried to get my wife interested for several years, and she’s scared off by the spandex! This 30-minute social ride is low key for people.”

The ride meets at Scheels each Thursday at 6:30 and ends at Wow Zone.