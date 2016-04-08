Exercise Through Cycling

It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.
As the weather turns warmer, many of us are heading outside to get our exercise.
With miles and miles of biking trails throughout our viewing area, it's no surprise more and more people are taking to two wheels to get their exercise.
Madison East Mall is a hot spot for many to get in their exercise by walking laps and socializing with friends.
Millions of Americans are dealing with osteoporosis.
Every experience starting at a young age is an opportunity for growth and development.. but if vision isn't up to par, a delay in that can happen.
