Enjoy Soy As Part of Healthy Diet

As consumer's demand for protein increases, it is important to keep in mind that soy protein is a great choice. According to Hy Vee dietitian Holly Ellison, soy is a nutritionally-packed protein. In fact, she says soy's heart healthy protein is the only protein recognized by the FDA for its role in reducing cholesterol. Holly says soy foods have many benefits unique to each member of your family, from their protective effects against prostate and breast cancers, to satiety and weight loss, as well as lowering cholesterol. It is unique among plant proteins because it supplies high-quality, easily digestible complete protein that contains all essential amino acids.