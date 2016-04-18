Volunteering: Good to Your Health and Environment

To kick off Earth Week, many grocery stores are highlighting programs that help people live healthy and help others at the same time. Hy Vee dietitian April Graf says just a trip down the grocery aisle can help you make a big difference. She says to look for labels that indicate the brand gives back in some way. For instance, she says a bag of russet potatoes can help fund community gardens, One Step Shredded Wheat is not only packaged in a 100% recyclable box, but also gives a portion of proceeds to fight hunger worldwide. The lack of a reliable source of fresh water is a global crisis, to combat that she says many brands of bottled water donate money to clean water projects.