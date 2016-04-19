KEYC - Eat, Move, Sleep: The Perils Of Sugar

Eat, Move, Sleep: The Perils Of Sugar

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

It's an addiction many may not know they have...it's something all of us have in our pantry, and is a regular part of our diet, even though research now shows, it can be toxic.

Randy Stachovich went to the doctor last fall to get help losing weight, he discovered a bigger problem...

Randy says, "I had some lab work that was breaking news to me...I had to put some things back in order to get a healthier me."

His main culprit: sugar. Dr. Manpreet Kanwar with Mankato Clinic, says sugar is sabotaging our diet...and our health

Kanwar said, "Everything stems from the fact that it is an addictive food that is bad for us in quantities we consume daily."

Hidden in processed foods and soda...Dr. Kanwar says recent research shows how toxic sugar can be...

Dr. Kanwar says, "It seems like a big thing to say that sugar is toxic, but unfortunately it is true. We have recognized too late the adverse public and private health hazards stemming from not understanding how toxic it is."

Adverse health effects such as obesity, diabetes, High blood pressure and cholesterol...it has even been linked to cancer. Randy is thankful he made changes in time...

Randy says, "For example, my triglycerides were extremely high..it was at 308 now down to 150 so it dropped dramatically, same with my cholesterol. And my weight! I've lost 40 pounds...I am staying active and feel better. "

But how can we avoid consuming so much sugar in our daily diets, we'll look at that next week. As we continue to help you...Thrive.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 15:55:13 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.