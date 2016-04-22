KEYC - Teeing Off For Healthier Living

Teeing Off For Healthier Living

MANKATO, Minn. -

As the weather turns warmer, many of us are heading outside to get our exercise...

For many, the golf course is a place not only for fun, but a workout as well.

According to the National Golf Foundation nearly 10 percent of the US population plays golf.

Scheels Special Store Manager-Golf Nick Yess said, "You're getting outside instead of sitting inside...which is always good."

Nick Yess a golf expert at Scheels, says it's a popular form of exercise this time of year as it really is a workout...there's walking, strength training, balance...and concentration.

Yess said, "Getting out walking 18 holes is a workout, if you are carrying a bag, that weight on your shoulders...you're getting a work out that way as well."

As with any exercise, finding the right gear is important. So look for the right fit for you to avoid injury and get the most of those 18 holes.

For more on the Eat Move Sleep campaign, go to keyc.com/Thrive.

