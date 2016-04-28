The Scoop on Sugar

Sugar hides in many so called "healthy" foods. Erin Gonzalez, a registered dietitian for Mankato Clinic, says read labels carefully. Even products that appear to be healthier, may contain added sugar at unhealthy levels. For example, fat free yogurt. While no fat, it does contain high amounts of sugar. Cereal is another place sugar hides, even ones that might appear to be more natural. Bottom line is to read nutrition labels carefully, or go for fruit and veggies. The best foods are the ones without labels altogether.