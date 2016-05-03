KEYC - More To Planning For Retirement Than Just Money

More To Planning For Retirement Than Just Money

MANKATO, Minn. -

It's a day many look forward to each day when they go to work... retirement.

Former Pharmacist Jim Armbruster found the key to successful retirement, keep busy.

Dr. Bob Olson, a psychiatrist with Mankato Clinic, said, "Going into retirement, I think people need to make sure they stay physically and mentally active."

Dr. Olson said just as people plan for retirement financially, they also need to plan in other ways to make the most of it.

Dr. Olson said, "They go to work on Friday, and then Monday rolls around and [they think] what do I do now? So, one of the biggest things people can do is talk about it with partner or spouse ahead of time, 'OK, what do you see our lives looking like in 6 months after we're retired. So really, keeping active, something to do is key."

He suggests volunteering and joining a social group, also plan exercise in your day.

Dr. Olson said, "The moving at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week, it just helps us function, helps our energy levels and we feel much better. It helps us keep our weight where it should be. Then trying to sleep close to the eight hours, if we receive less than six hours of sleep a night, then we just don't function well.”

--KEYC News 12

