Which Health Bar is Right for You?

Have you ever wandered through the granola and protein bar aisle at the grocery store and felt overwhelmed? Laura Schmitt, registered dietitian from Hy Vee in New Ulm, says to first, ask yourself what type of bar fits your needs? There are three types of bars: meal replacement bars, snack bars, and recovery bars. Here are the guidelines Laura recommends:

For meal replacement bars, make sure they have 250-350 calories, 20-30 g protein, 30 - 45h carbohydrates, 8 - 12 g of fat, and 3g or more of fiber.

For snack bars, they should be under 250 calories with 5 - 15 g of protein, 15-25 g of carbohydrate, less then 7g of fat and 2g or more of fiber.

Recovery bars, used after workouts, should be at least 200 calories, 10g of protein, and 40 g of carbohydrates.

Also avoid bars with unhealthy ingredients such as hydrogenated oils, saturated fat, and added sugars.