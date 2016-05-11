Erick Lind - Assignment Editor

Erick Lind has done nearly everything there is to do at KEYC News 12. He started his career in television in Mankato in March of 2002 as a Sports Reporter, just in time for the boys state basketball tournament. He remembers driving two hours to Marshall to cover Mankato Loyola in the state quarterfinals on his first day. Erick took the role of Weekend Sports Anchor for the first time in September of 2003. After meeting a Mankato native in 2003 and he would go on marry his wife Gretchen in 2006. Erick would then leave for Mason City, IA to become the Sports Director at KIMT in 2007.
Even though Erick didn’t grow up in Mankato, it didn’t take him long to become homesick and return to KEYC in August of 2008 as a General Assignment Reporter. After buying a home in Saint Peter, there was eventually a job opening in the sports department again in 2010 and Erick rejoined as the Weekend Sports Anchor for a second time.
He and his wife had their first child in 2011, and in 2013 Erick decided to leave his passion in sports to anchor KEYC News 12 at 5, and have some more family time with his new son. That would last until he was moved to the assignment desk in February of 2014, just seven months before his daughter was born. Erick now enjoys searching for stories, taking news tips from viewers, and setting up interviews for the reporters. He hasn’t been in the weather department yet, but says, “Who knows what tomorrow will bring?”
If you have any stories you would like to see our news team cover, send them to him at erick.lind@keyc.com
Hometown?
Sauk Rapids, MN
Alma Mater?
St. Cloud State University Spring of 2001
What's your favorite part of your job?
Being part of a news team, and hearing that viewers enjoy the stories that we are reporting on.
What's your dream story?
Covering any Minnesota sports team winning a national championship.
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
A pitcher for the Minnesota Twins.
What got you interested in the news?
I got interested in sports when I was in high school and that grew throughout college. Originally I wanted to go into radio, but after research I decided I would rather be on camera.
What person do you most admire?
My dad, because growing up, he always had time to teach my brothers and I how to play sports, enjoy the outdoors, and just how to be upstanding members of the community.
What are your hobbies?
Spending time with my wife and kids, golfing, playing poker, and singing, as well as going to sporting events and watching them on TV.
What's your proudest moment?
It is a tie between watching the birth of my son, and the birth of my daughter.
What's your biggest pet peeve?
People that are fake and dishonest.