Erick Lind - Assignment Editor



Erick Lind has done nearly everything there is to do at KEYC News 12. He started his career in television in Mankato in March of 2002 as a Sports Reporter, just in time for the boys state basketball tournament. He remembers driving two hours to Marshall to cover Mankato Loyola in the state quarterfinals on his first day. Erick took the role of Weekend Sports Anchor for the first time in September of 2003. After meeting a Mankato native in 2003 and he would go on marry his wife Gretchen in 2006. Erick would then leave for Mason City, IA to become the Sports Director at KIMT in 2007.

Even though Erick didn’t grow up in Mankato, it didn’t take him long to become homesick and return to KEYC in August of 2008 as a General Assignment Reporter. After buying a home in Saint Peter, there was eventually a job opening in the sports department again in 2010 and Erick rejoined as the Weekend Sports Anchor for a second time.