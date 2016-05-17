Defeating Depression, One Woman's Journey

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association, depression affects nearly 15 million Americans each year, that includes our neighbors and friends.

Cathy Brennan of Mankato, is a proud mother of two, a devoted wife, and a successful businesswoman. Cathy Brennan is also a survivor of depression.

Cathy says, “It started when I was 14 years old and although I didn’t know it, depression ran in my family. I had really bad eating habits and I began to develop some bad thinking patterns.”

Cathy lived that way for another 18 years, when she was finally diagnosed with depression. Still, it took her three years after the diagnosis to really start taking responsibility for the illness.

Cathy says, “At that time, I started to read a book called Potatoes, Not Prozac which started my journey toward proper nutrition. I learned to identify my depressive thoughts and new thinking patterns. I also listened to a relaxation CDs which helped me to calm myself during particularly difficult times.

And she began to take exercise seriously, in her 50s she started training for marathons.

Cathy says, “That just catapulted me out of depression. It gave me more energy than I had ever had before and frankly I gained some confidence.”

She says the book Eat, Move, Sleep and Mankato Clinic’s Thrive campaign are a great way to get people to pay attention to not only their physical, but their mental health.

Cathy says, “It has all kinds of easy, small things to start improving your health. It’s important to know that your physical health and your emotional health are absolutely intertwined. Don’t give up hope. You have more control over it than you think.”

Cathy's blog can be found at www.catherineabrennan.com.