Outside the Box Ideas for Grilling

Many will be firing up the grill this holiday weekend. Hy Vee Dietitian April Graf asks you to consider throwing something besides steak, burgers or hot dogs on the flame. She says fruits and veggies are great to add to your grilling resume. April says they take little prep since the heat seals in and intensifies the natural flavors. She advises to cut them thin and turn them often to avoid burning. Besides the obvious corn on the cob, April recommends lettuce, egg plant and mushrooms on the veggie side. For fruit she recommends pineapple and pear.