A Healthy Commute

There’s a mode of transportation that is becoming more and more popular. It’s good for the budget, the environment, and our health. Bicycling! In fact more and more people, like Mankato Clinic Physicians Assistant Vicki Rose, are putting down their keys and biking to work.

Vicki Rose says, “Last summer I started to minimize the use of my car four days a week."

Vicki commutes the six blocks from her home to her office on Main Street, but that is really just the beginning.

Vicki says, “So I come to my office, then I head to Oak Lawn, which is really close by and the only place with no hills. I go to Pathstone Living, and to Hillcrest on 169 and toe Laurels Peak at the bottom of Stadium.”

She gets a workout as part of her workday.

Vicki says, “I love being outside. It makes me feel good. It’s a time saver. I want to be active and I want to exercise. By using my bike to get to work I”ve already put that time in.”

Her tips for getting started: always wear a helmet, map out your route ahead of time and be aware of distracted drivers.