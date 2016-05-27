Try Tennis To Get Moving This Summer

As the Greater Mankato Tennis Association continues its efforts to bring an indoor facility to the area so players can enjoy the sport year round, for now they are flooding the outdoor courts for summer play.

It’s considered a lifelong sport, and it is great exercise to help you live a long life.

Kyle Mallinson, Scheels expert, says, “It's a big combination. It is an aerobic activity. It’s something where you can get out with your friends and play singles or doubles. It’s a great skill or great activity that anybody can enjoy.”

The tennis community is growing in the greater Mankato area, neighborhood courts often busy with folks of all ages.

Mallinson says, “It’s pretty easy on the body as there is not going to be a whole lot of contact. It's just people moving around the court so you’ll see people from 3 years old to 93 years old playing the sport.”

Pickleball, a combination of tennis and badmitten, is also growing in popularity in the area.

Mallinson says, “So it is a little bit of a slower pace. You play on a slightly smaller court.”

Both sports give you a great option to get moving this summer. Whether you are new to the sport or are looking for a challenge, the Tennis Association in Mankato offers several summer programs for players of all ages and skill level.

www.mankatocta.org