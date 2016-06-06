Stay Healthy and Hydrated This Summer

The warmer weather is upon us, so staying hydrated is extra important! New Ulm Hy Vee dietitian Laura Schmidt says a general rule of thumb is eight 8-oz glasses of water a day. But, she says, there are lots of choices for hydration, such as energy drinks and even chocolate milk. She says to drink water 15 to 20 minutes before exercising, then drink 3 to 8 ounces for every 15 to 20 minutes of physical activity. If you plan to exercise for more than 60 minutes, Schmidt says to choose a sports drink that will help you replenish electrolytes. Chocolate Milk is a good choice for sports recovery. It contains an optimal ratio of carbohydrates to protein to help refuel tired muscles. Plus calcium and vitamin D for strong bones.