Warrant Issued for Nicollet Man, No Show at Sentencing

A warrant is now issued for the arrest of a Nicollet man who failed to appear in court Monday for his sentencing.

According to Blue Earth County Court administration, Isaiah Cummings was supposed to be sentenced at 10:00 Monday morning in connection with a home robbery in Mankato back in February of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, three men, including Cummings, entered the home on Grace Court which was occupied at the time.

Police say the three left after an argument with the occupants.

Police said at the time the crime was reported Cummings was armed with a pocket knife.