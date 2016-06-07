Run... Bike... Run... A Duathlon

Do you feel like you need to mix up your fitness routine?

If you are stuck in a rut, a race with two events might be the right change of pace.

People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.



Duathlon participant Dr. Darla Wrage said, "Never feel intimidated. Any abilities and any age do it. A lot of different types participate. And they are short distances that are a lot of times very doable for kids even."

Dr. Wrage, a pediatrician with Mankato Clinic, says she started participating in triathlons and duathlons, which is a combination of running and biking, several years ago as a way to stay motivated.



Dr. Wrage said, "It changes things up, like with exercise, so you are not always running day after day, which is mentally boring. That's particularly why I like triathlons. You can do different things and keep it interesting."



So, if you are more comfortable on the ground than on the water, a duathlon is a great option. In fact, there are many our region this time of year. There's one coming up later this month in Lake Crystal.



Lake Crystal Recreation Center Jessica Wallaker said, "It started where we were the first in Southern Minnesota."



Jessica Wallaker is the health and fitness manager at the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center, a nonprofit that will hold its fifth duathlon on June 18 as a fundraiser.



Wallaker said, "A duathlon is a 3.1 run, followed by a 13-mile bike ride and then the last bit is a two-mile run, which we do offer the 5k that starts it to just do that alone. So, it's basically a triathlon but without the swimming."



Lake Crystal Recreation Center website: http://www.lcarc.com/

