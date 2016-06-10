Kayaking A Great Summer Workout

Water sports are a popular way to work out in the summer months.

Kyle Mallinson, a Scheels water sport expert, has a favorite way to enjoy the abundant water in our region. Kayaking! For Mallinson, it’s a great way to enjoy the beauty of our area and get a good workout…

Kyle Mallinson says, “We were just paddling the last 15 minutes or so and I can already feel burn in shoulders. It also works out the core with the twisting motion. It's a good upper body workout.”

As with any exercise, Mallinson says to find the right gear for your goals.

Mallinson says, “There are various shapes and sizes that will track how the boat handles. For instance, some are faster and some are more stable than others.”