Give the Gift of Health This Father's Dayhea

A thoughtful gift for Father's Day can include a personalized grilling gift basket, full of healthy options. One idea is to help Dad cut down on sodium and salt. Hy Vee registered dietitian Laura Schmidt says homemade seasoning rubs are easy to make. Just combine salt, pepper, sugar, herbs and spices and it will be much lower in sodium than already packaged seasonings. The dry rubs are used to form a crust on the exterior of the meat while it is grilling. Here are three homemade dry rub recipes:

Chipotle Dry Rub: brown sugar, chili powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, dried chipotle peppers, and dry mustard.

Citrus Herb: onion powder, garlic powder, sage, parsley, rosemary, paprika, and dried orange peel.

Italian Seasoning: oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, sage