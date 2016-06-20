Celebrate Dairy All Year Round!

June is National Dairy Month, but Hy Vee registered dietitian April Graf says dairy is something you should pay attention to and include in your diet all year round. Dairy, whether its milk, cheese or yogurt, contains important vitamins for good health including calcium and Vitamin D. If you are lactose intolerant, you can still incorporate dairy into your diet. Graf says to choose dairy products that are fermented or these days, most come in a version that is lactose free.