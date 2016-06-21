Salmonella Cases Linked To Poultry Handling

Minnesota health officials have issued a warning about handling young poultry after nine cases of salmonella have been linked to young birds.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the salmonella cases occurred over the past several months, and are associated with a multistate outbreak being investigated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts say any newly hatched bird can carry the disease, even if they look clean. Officials say children are more likely than others to develop serious complications if they are infected with salmonella.

The state health department recommends washing hands thoroughly after handling poultry, and not allowing children younger than 5 to handle poultry.