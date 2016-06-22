Kathy Mead's Journey with the Thrive Campaign

Kathy Mead knew she had to make changes in her life. She went to her doctor for a yearly visit and knew that it was time for her to switch things up. She started by adjusting her diet, but it wasn't until joining a gym that she really started seeing the results she wanted.

She stresses that it's the type of change that anybody can make. And although it can sometimes be a struggle get yourself to the gym, you'll feel better once you do.

Kathy set out on her journey eight months ago for a few reasons, but a big one was to lower her cholesterol. It only took her three months to knock it down twenty points, and since then she's continued to lose weight and gain muscle.

Keep up the good work, Kathy!