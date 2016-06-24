KEYC - Hitting The Water, With Fast Growing Water Sport

Hitting The Water, With Fast Growing Water Sport

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout!

We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding. 

Wade Fischer, one Scheels experts, has always liked to get in the water as much as possible, but these days though, he likes to get on it.

Fischer said, “So, you’re out on the water, yah, it’s calm and soothing. It’s just fun to be on the water, enjoying all the water in the area.”

Standup Paddle Boarding has migrated to Minnesota from its origins in Hawaii, a fun way to get fit, 

Fischer said, “For your balance, number one really and then your core muscles if you’re paddling correctly, you’re using your abs, shoulder muscles and arms muscles. It’s very good, total body workout.”

And it’s not as difficult as it looks.

Fischer said, “As long as you are sized-up on the correct board pretty much anyone can paddle board. It’s not very difficult thing. You can even go on your knees and paddling. As you get comfortable, you stand up and start paddle boarding. As long as you’re in an athletic position. It’s fairly easy.”

