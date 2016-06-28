Grilling Food Safety Tips

1/6 Americans will come down with food poisoning, and many of those cases happen during the summer months. Hy-Vee's Dietitian April Graff has tips to make sure you stay healthy during this grilling season.

1. Use A Meat Thermometer: Make sure you're cooking your meat to the proper temperature. Whole muscle meats (pork chops, steaks, roasts) need to be at least 145 degrees. Ground meat products should be at least 165 degrees.

2. Keep Hot Foods Hot and Cold Foods Cold: make sure that you're packing a cooler properly. Keep your meats on the bottom and the fruits and vegetables on top

3. Don't Leave Food Sitting Out Too Long: you want to minimize the amount of time food ranges from 40 degrees and 140 degrees. This is the range that bacteria grows the fastest

4. Avoid Cross Contamination: don't put your cooked meat onto the same plate you had the raw meat on.

5. Wash Your Hands: this may seem obvious, but it's a step many people ignore.

KEYC News 12