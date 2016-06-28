Combating the Obesity Rate in America

A recent study by the Center for Disease Control shows the obesity rate in America has set a new record. Dr. Gazzola with Mankato Clinic says the key to combating this growing problem‎ is not only diet but also in making sure we are moving enough. Dr. Gazzola says that means more than just exercising, but also being aware of making the most of our daily opportunities to move such as parking far away to add some walking, taking the stairs instead of elevator, and stand up desks instead of sitting at desk all day.