Crop Damage

Complete loss or damage to crops, this harvest season from weather, has resulted in some farmers to start over.

"The June 17th storms came in. They started up north Clements, came through Morgan, Evans, Cobden, Leavenworth. Dropped about 3–5 inches of rain, hailed out fields and caused a lot of damage," Mark Christensen, Brown County farmer, said.

Farmers have had to go back and replant their beans after they were damaged.

Damage like this can put a pretty big dent in the yield.

"I think it's important to remember that these early varieties of soy beans probably only have two thirds of the yield potential as the beans we planted back in May," said Kent Thiesse, Ag Expert.

Farmers were hoping for fifty to sixty bushels per acre and now are expecting to receive around twenty to thirty.

When we're in this tight profit margin right now in corn and soy bean production certainly losing that yield potential part on our acres cuts into our profit margins," said Thiesse.

And there's still plenty of time for more weather obstacles, like potential drought, farmers may face.

