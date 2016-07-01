Fireworks Can Affect Veterans With PTSD

Big and loud fireworks are just around the corner.

It's an American tradition, Family and friends coming together and ending the night watching fireworks light up the sky. But some people won't be participating in that part of the night.

"It's important to be wary of your neighbors. Some of your neighbors might be veterans of some combat experience. Those loud and explosive things can possibly bother them," Waseca County Veteran Service Officer, Christopher Hinton, said.

Veterans who suffer from often have a sign out in their yard indicating a Veteran lives there and to not light off your fireworks around there.

When you see a sign like that it is important to be cautious of it.