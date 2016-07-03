New Food Trend: Spiralized Veggies

There's a new trend in food these days, spiralized vegetables. Essentially that is vegetables that are turned into really thin noodles.

Laura Schmidt, a registered dietitian with Hy Vee Food Stores, says spiralizing might be a fun way to help you eat more veggies, especially for kids.

Schmidt says, "So, the reason folks are doing more spiralizing, is that it gets more vegetables in to your diet. You can replace pastas, or you can add them to salads - just getting more vegetables in to our diet, in a fun way.

But, she says, you have to choose the right fruits and veggies for the job.

Schmidt says, "You want to make sure that it's a solid vegetable with not too many seeds on the inside. We have both kinds of potatoes: The sweet and the regular. Some examples are carrots, squash and zucchini."

She says to spiralize you just need the right tools.

Schmidt says, "Spiralizing is so easy, and just takes a few seconds. There are lots of different spiralizers. Just make sure you wash the food item, you don't even have to peel it, and you just put it through the spiralizer and it turns in to this really thin pasta."

Storing spiralized food is also easy.

Schmidt says, "You can store them in the refrigerator for three to five days. Otherwise, you can seal them in an airtight baggie or container and put them in the freezer."

Others ideas are to use them as a cold pasta salad, put them as a topping on salads and pizzas, or using them as French fries. Just put them in the oven and bake them up.