Best Foods for Healthy Skin

Skin is our body's largest organ so we need to take care of. A super food to help achieve optimal skin health, and help with anti aging is watermelon, according the April Graf, a registered dietitian with Hy Vee Food Stores. Watermelon consists of 93% percent water and loads of vitamins. Graf says watermelons are rich in antioxidants which help to prevent aging of the skin.They are also considered as natural toners and good for exfoliating the skin. They prevent the skin from sun damage, moisturize the skin and provide a fresh and youthful look.