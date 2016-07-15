Cycling for Fun and Health

Dozens gather at Scheels in Mankato each Thursday evening. It's called a Social Ride, but for many its turned into so much more.

Brandon Knudsvig, a Scheels' expert, says, “The social ride has grown because it's such a low barrier for people to join. The goal is have people say 'I can do that!' It’s 30 minutes, 3 to 4 miles so people can do it and surprisingly after a couple of weeks they start going further and pushing themselves."

Knudsvig says cycling is a great way to get moving, especially for those who love the outdoors.

He says, “The one thing I love about it is that it's forced exercise, you get out and see the sights but also it’s cardio, and if you push harder you can work the leg muscles as well.”

The Thursday night rides are open to everyone, they start at Scheels and end at the Wow Zone.

Knudsvig says “There are several people I know getting into cycling much more because of it. There are a couple of gals here every Thursday night and that’s their accountability, they go to bike club together and count on that every single week.”

For more on the bike clubs, go to www.scheels.com.