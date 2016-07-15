Eagle Lake Mural Painting

The American Legion in Eagle Lake started to complete their veteran produced product today and plan to finish this weekend.

The mural was originally started back in November. It was the product of Michael Cimino, Leah Langdon, and the Minnesota State University Veterans Resource Center.

"The community has really been a huge support. Everybody in the businesses, the homes, it’s been a constant flow of people from the Eagle Lake area just saying that it’s really nice to be able to brighten up the community and take the infrastructure and give it as good of a presence as possible," Lead Mural Artist, Michael Cimino, said.

The mural will be painted Saturday, and Sunday from twelve to five. The public is welcome to join in watching the team paint and change the wall from a flat beige hue to a bright and resounding piece.

--KEYC News 12