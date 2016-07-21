Brittany Kemmerer - Weekend Anchor

Brittany Kemmerer joined KEYC News 12 in June 2016 after completing her bachelor’s degree in Mass Media at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Gaining her interest in the field, she did an internship with KEYC News 12 in Mankato. Brittany was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists in college and the dance team for one year. She realized her love for storytelling at a young age when she visited the science museum in the Twin Cities, where they had an anchoring desk set up for children.

Born and raised on a farm near a small town in western Wisconsin, Brittany loves to be outdoors fishing, hunting, dirt bike riding, snowmobiling, golfing and camping. She loves traveling and seeing new places as much as she can. She grew up dancing competitively her whole life, but also has a love for watching sports, especially hockey and football.



Email Brittany: tvkemmerer@keyc.com





Hometown?

Hager City, Wisconsin



Alma Mater?

Minnesota State University-Mankato



What's your favorite part of your job?

Telling stories and interviewing. I love how every day is something different.



What's your dream story?

Covering the Stanley cup playoffs



What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Lawyer or News Reporter



What got you interested in broadcast news?

I’ve always loved watching the news growing up and knowing what was going on in the community. Meeting new people every day and being able to connect with them is one of my favorite things about reporting. Having the ability to tell stories and create awareness for a community is such a rewarding thing.



Who do you admire most?

Sam Ponder.



What is your favorite food?

Ice cream, but I am lactose intolerant. That didn’t work out in my favor.



What's your proudest moment?

Receiving the award Teen Elite Dancer at the West Coast Dance Explosion workshop



What kind of animal would you want to be?

A giraffe. I have a long neck so I can already relate!



