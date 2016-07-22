Healthy Summer Travels

Don't let a vacation sabotage all of your healthy lifestyle habits. You can eat healthy on the road with a little planning. Hy Vee Registered Dietitian Laura Schmidt says keep in mind travel-friendly foods must be nonperishable. She advises to keep hunger at bay, make sure they are nutrient dense, rather than empty calories. Protein rich foods include nuts, jerky, bean chips, peanut butter, and cheese. Filling fiber can be found in granola bars and popcorn. Also make sure you have water to stay hydrated.

When eating out, look for grilled or baked foods, not fried. And ask for condiments, such as salad dressings, on the side.