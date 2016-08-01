Making Healthier Concession Choices

With the Fall sports season upon us, many will be attending games and other events. Along the way, a few trips to the concession stand will likely be in order! Hy Vee dietitian April Graff says to make sure the concession stand doesn't sabotage your efforts at a healthy diet. Graff says these days, many concession vendors do offer healthy choices, so read the menu before ordering. She suggests starting with hydration. Instead of soda, choose water. For food, try a deli sandwich or hamburger instead of a piece of pizza or nachos. If you are planning to attend high school sporting events, plan ahead. Graff says take healthy snacks with you, like nuts or fruit.