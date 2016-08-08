Dorms Don't Have to Doom Your Diet

It's the time of year when students head back to school and for some that means leaving home for a residence hall on campus. Hy Vee dietitian April Graff says with a little planning, students can make sure they continue to get all the nutrients they need even without the home cooking! She says to start with protein, such as trail mix, nuts, beef jerky and even canned tuna or salmon which is good for brain health. And she says don't forget the fruits and veggies! Apples are portable, and carrots are a quick easy option.

So when grocery shopping for your dorm fridge or cabinet, keep the food groups in mind and stick with them. Graff says you can't eat what you don't have, so be mindful when shopping!