Staying Active As You Age

By Lisa Cownie, Morning Anchor
Opening in July of 2014, the Vine Faith in Action Adult Community Center has quickly become an important asset in our community. The center is helping our aging population Thrive.

Janet Kiehm makes the most of the walking trail at the VINE adult community center. Staying active as the years go by is important for Janet.

 Janet says, “I’m 85 and still walking without a walker, this has been beneficial for me.” 

Janet is just one example of the many success stories coming out of VINE, a center for anyone 25 plus it offers more than the walking trail. It also has a fitness center, yoga and other group exercise classes. All geared toward making sure you can keep moving.

Karen Christy, VINE Wellness coordinator, says, “A lot of times what we see as aging, the physical decline as we get older, is not a result of aging, but of prolonged inactivity.”

Christy says studies have shown time and again that exercise is the best medicine you can take…

 Christy says, “You can reverse some conditions or reduce the risk of others. It's amazing what exercise can do. The exercise is medicine initiative really talks about how if there is a magic pill it would be exercise.”

