Fuel Up For Fall Sports

For many schools in our region, today is the start of the Fall sports season. Hy Vee Dietitian Laura Schmidt says this is a good time to check in to make sure your child is getting proper nutrition and hydration so that they are fueled up to do their best. She says making sure they remember to drink water or non sugary sports drinks is one key. Also, pay attention to getting enough protein for muscle building. Schmidt says when school starts and they are going straight from class to practice, try to plan ahead to make sure they take extra food with them to eat between activities.