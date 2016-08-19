Volleyball Works Every Muscle

Volleyball season is under way in area schools.Megan Svir is a coach at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato, she says despite what some people might think, volleyball is a very physical sport.

Megan Svir, Scheels expert, says, “Sometimes people think is not that hard of a sport because its just a little court and doesn’t seem that demanding. But it really is! You are using every muscle all the time.You are jumping, running, taking quick dashes back and forth.”

Svir says it’s been fun to watch the sport grow in popularity in our region.

She says, “Sometimes it is hard to find coaches for it as so many girls are playing. As they get older the numbers dwindle as they find other things to do. But at the middle school level there is a lot of interest in it and that is awesome because that’s the best time to develop their skills and see if there is potential.”

She says it's also a sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment or investment to get started.