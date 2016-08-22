Cook Once, Use Twice

Leftovers are a fact of life. Sometimes they can be wonderful and sometimes they are the last thing you want to face again. But Hy Vee Dietitian Holly Ellanson says there is a way to look at leftovers that can save you time, effort and money. She says it just takes a little planning.

"If you are making chicken for dinner, just cook an extra chicken breast to slice and use in a different way for lunch the next day, like in a Caesar Salad," says Ellanson.

Other good leftover options are rice, beef and pasta. She says even eggs are a good option.

"You can hard cook them to slice for salads or even make deviled eggs."

For more tips and leftover recipes, go to www.hy-vee.com/meal-solutions