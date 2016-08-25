Mankato Man Recovering From Accidental Weapon Discharge

A 63–year–old Mankato man was transported to the hospital after police say he accident shot himself.

According to authorities, the man was cleaning a gun when it accidentally discharged.

It happened just before 9 this morning on Mound Avenue in Mankato.

"It did strike the individual in the leg area and I believe that it is non–life threatening injuries to the individual."

The incident remains under investigation.

